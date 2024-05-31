Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Increases By 14.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 722,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

