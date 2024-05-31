Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 85.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,605. The company has a market capitalization of $661.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

