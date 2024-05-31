Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Expands By 28.1%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 144,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,491. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.