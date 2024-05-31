Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Increases By 150.0%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NPAB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.87. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,980. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPAB. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

