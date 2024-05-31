Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Rises By 47.1%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 19,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

