Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Increases By 176.3%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the April 30th total of 687,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Selina Hospitality Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Selina Hospitality stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 25,829,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,601,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Selina Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

