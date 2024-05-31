Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Grows By 47.5%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,293. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

