Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Drops By 24.2%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,952,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 6,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,913.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 4.1 %

SHTDF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

