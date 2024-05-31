Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Grows By 28.9%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.76. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.