Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Grows By 28.9%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Shares of Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.76. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.
About Stingray Group
