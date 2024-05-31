Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Expands By 83.9%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

