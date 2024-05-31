Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Grows By 95.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,158. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.