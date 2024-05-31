Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Grows By 148.3%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

The SPAR Group stock remained flat at C$5.88 during midday trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.88.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, coffee, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

