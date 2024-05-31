Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Drops By 27.8%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
THK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $9.57 on Friday. THK has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.
THK Company Profile
