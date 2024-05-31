Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Drops By 27.8%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $9.57 on Friday. THK has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

