Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 41.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toto Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $24.84 on Friday. Toto has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

