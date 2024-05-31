Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 41.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toto Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $24.84 on Friday. Toto has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.
About Toto
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toto
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Gets a New Look
Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.