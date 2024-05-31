Short Interest in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Decreases By 25.8%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 433,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Free Report) by 1,499.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

VWE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 184,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.29. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 72.38% and a negative net margin of 55.58%.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

