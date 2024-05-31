Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Declines By 57.9%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VIRI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 528,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,119. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

