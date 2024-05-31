Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Increases By 21.5%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WaFd Trading Up 5.2 %

WAFDP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. WaFd has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WaFd

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd, Inc ( NASDAQ:WAFDP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

