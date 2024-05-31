Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Rises By 23.6%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $37.57. 692,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $8,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

