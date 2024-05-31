Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Rises By 44.5%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Zoomcar stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,222. Zoomcar has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zoomcar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.