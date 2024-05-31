Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Siemens Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 100,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $29.19.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
