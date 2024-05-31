Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 100,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

