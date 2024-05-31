Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.51

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.51 and last traded at $109.49, with a volume of 1121578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,343 shares of company stock worth $4,242,351. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

