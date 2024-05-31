Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Trading Up 0.2 %

SXYAY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,197. Sika has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

