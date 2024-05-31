Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 20,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$979.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

