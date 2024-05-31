Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $17,619,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

