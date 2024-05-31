Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,763. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 345,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,816. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.