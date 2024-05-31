Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $106.24. 3,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

