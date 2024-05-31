Sirius XM’s (SIRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 91.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM by 59.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

