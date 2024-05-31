Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 188800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

