SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $169,291.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $169,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.82. 164,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,804. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

