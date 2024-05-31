SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SJM Price Performance
SJMHY stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. SJM has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
SJM Company Profile
