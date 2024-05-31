Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

