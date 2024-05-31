Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $179.90. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.