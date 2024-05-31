Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

NYSE:SQM opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

