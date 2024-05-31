SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 23,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 26,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

