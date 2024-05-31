SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

