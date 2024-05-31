SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,034,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 2,455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 369.9 days.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF remained flat at $56.50 on Friday. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

