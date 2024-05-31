Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Trading Down 0.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 2,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Soluna Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

