Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

