Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
SONN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
