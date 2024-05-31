SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.89. 5,377,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,847,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,925 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

