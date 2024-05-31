SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Senior Officer Allison Snetsinger Buys 82,666 Shares

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allison Snetsinger purchased 82,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,746.58.
Allison Snetsinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Allison Snetsinger sold 2,000 shares of SouthGobi Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$1,580.00.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.
About SouthGobi Resources
SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SouthGobi Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.