SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.82 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SpartanNash

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.