SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

