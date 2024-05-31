SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 226.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,181. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.55 and its 200-day moving average is $380.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

