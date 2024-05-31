SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.23% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $260,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after buying an additional 163,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,373,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,344. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

