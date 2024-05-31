Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Down 1.6%

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.20). 205,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 108,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.22).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.88. The firm has a market cap of £111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

