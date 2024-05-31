Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
Starco Brands stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%.
About Starco Brands
Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.
