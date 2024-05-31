Stifel Nicolaus Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $120.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.50. 731,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

