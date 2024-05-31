Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 10,370 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 882,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,953. The company has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 52.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

