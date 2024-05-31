Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ameren

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

