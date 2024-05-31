Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 28,271,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The information services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Yandex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 11.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.